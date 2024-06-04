Microsoft Announces $3.2 Billion Investment In Sweden

Microsoft has announced it will invest some $3.2 billion in Sweden over the next two years to increase its cloud capacity in the country.

According to Reuters, Microsoft President Brad Smith announced the news in an interview.

“You will see some other announcements, probably more in the fall,” Smith said.

Microsoft’s investment will include some 20,000 GPUs in the Swedish data centers. Reuters says the company will likely use Nvidia’s processors, but may also turn to AMD as well.

The investment will be a boon to the local economy, with Microsoft training some 250,000 Swedes over the next three years with the necessary AI skills to work in a variety of fields.

“AI is a tech transformation that should be seen as a multiplier or catalyst … It is part of the strategy going forward when, after successfully fighting inflation, we enter a new phase, an investment phase,” said Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden.