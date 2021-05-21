Microsoft and SAP Ending Azure’s Preferred Status

Microsoft and SAP are ending one of the main features of their partnership, wherein Azure was the preferred cloud platform.

Embrace was an SAP program designed to help companies move their workflows to the cloud. Initially, Microsoft and SAP had a partnership built around Embrace that made Azure the preferred cloud choice.

It appears that arrangement is coming to an end, according to Business Insider, a casualty of the escalating cloud wars. SAP’s customers increasingly wanted more choice, leading the company to de-emphasize its go-to-market strategy with Microsoft.

“Our customers made it really clear that the market wants to provide choice and optionality,” SAP senior vice president focused on customer success, David Robinson told Insider. “Choice and optionality means all partners that provide cloud infrastructure to operate SAP workloads are great partners.”

It appears Microsoft and SAP may not be on the same page, as Microsoft is saying the partnership is not ending early. A spokesperson told Insider: “We value our partnership with SAP and look forward to continuing to innovate and serve customers together.”