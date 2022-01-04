Microsoft and Qualcomm Collaborating on Chips for AR Glasses

Microsoft and Qualcomm are collaborating to produce chipsets to power AR glasses for metaverse applications.

The metaverse refers to the blending of the real and virtual world. Companies from Microsoft to Meta (formerly Facebook) are investing heavily in the metaverse. Even some governments are opening offices in the metaverse.

Qualcomm and Microsoft will work together to create AR chips to power lightweight, power-efficient glasses for consumer and enterprise use.

“This collaboration reflects the next step in both companies’ shared commitment to XR and the metaverse,” said Hugo Swart, vice president and general manager of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Qualcomm Technologies’ core XR strategy has always been delivering the most cutting-edge technology, purpose-built XR chipsets and enabling the ecosystem with our software platforms and hardware reference designs. We are thrilled to work with Microsoft to help expand and scale the adoption of AR hardware and software across the entire industry.”

“Our goal is to inspire and empower others to collectively work to develop the metaverse future – a future that is grounded in trust and innovation,” said Rubén Caballero, corporate vice president Mixed Reality, Microsoft. “With services like Microsoft Mesh, we are committed to delivering the safest and most comprehensive set of capabilities to power metaverses that blend the physical and digital worlds, ultimately delivering a shared sense of presence across devices. We look forward to working with Qualcomm Technologies to help the entire ecosystem unlock the promise of the metaverse.”