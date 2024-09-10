Microsoft and Oracle Announce Oracle Database@Azure Enhancements

Microsoft and Oracle are expanding their partnership, enhancing their Oracle Database@Azure solution the two companies announced a year ago.

Oracle Database@Azure is a service that allows businesses to run their Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services in Microsoft Azure datacenters. The option gives organizations the ability to combine the two companies’ services in a low-latency, high-performance environment.

The latest enhanced include the following features, per a Microsoft Azure blog post.

Microsoft Fabric plus Oracle Database@Azure integration to fuel customer data and AI innovations.

Integration with Microsoft Sentinel and compliance certifications to provide industry-leading security and compliance for mission-critical workloads.

Plans to expand offering to a total of 21 primary regions, each with at least two availability zones and support for Oracle’s Maximum Availability Architecture (MAA) to deliver the highest levels of availability and resilience.

Examples from customers joining us on stage at Oracle CloudWorld this week.

Microsoft says customers are choosing Oracle Database@Azure because of the “performance, scalability, security, and reliability” it offers, with the solution becoming a popular choice for mission-critical workloads for some of the world’s largest companies.

“With the continuing threat of ransomware, companies must adapt to rebuild their critical services and systems from scratch—not just reconstitute data into an environment that is compromised. Oracle Database@Azure is the only service that meets MSCI’s Cyber DR needs from a recovery time, security isolation, recovery point and cost perspective.”—John Rogers, Chief Information Security Officer, MSCI.

Microsoft says its new Microsoft Fabric works with Oracle Database@Azure to help drive data and AI innovation.

Microsoft Fabric is an ever-evolving, AI-powered data analytics platform that empowers customers to unify and future-proof their data estate. Fabric keeps up with the trends and seamlessly integrates each new capability so businesses can spend less time integrating and managing their data estate and more time unlocking value from their data. OCI GoldenGate offers seamless support to integrate data across dozens of data sources and targets including OneLake in Microsoft Fabric, delivering enterprise-grade, real-time data to the Microsoft ecosystem. The combination of OCI GoldenGate’s continuous, low-latency data availability in Microsoft Fabric’s comprehensive data and analytics tools, like Power BI and Copilot, enables customers to connect their essential data sources—both Oracle and non-Oracle—to drive better insights and decision-making.

Microsoft and Oracle have been making significant inroads in the cloud industry. Oracle, in particular, has become a popular option for AI workloads, thanks to its more modern cloud architecture. The enhanced integration with Microsoft Azure is sure to benefit both companies moving forward.