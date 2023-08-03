Microsoft Allows Users to Run Microsoft 365 on AWS

Microsoft is backtracking on its previous policy, allowing users to run its Microsoft 365 software on AWS.

Microsoft has been under fire for making it more expensive for customers to run the company’s software on competing cloud platforms. The EU, in particular, has started scrutinizing the company’s cloud practices after receiving multiple complaints from its competitors.

The company appears to be making changes, now allowing users to run Microsoft 365 on AWS, per its latest terms:

Beginning August 1, 2023, users with specific licenses may run Microsoft 365 Apps for enterprise/business, Microsoft Project, and Microsoft Visio on Amazon WorkSpaces. The licenses that will be eligible under this revised policy include Microsoft 365 E3/E5/A3/A5 and Microsoft 365 Business Premium. If you currently have any of these licenses, starting from August 1, you will be able to utilize these Microsoft applications on Amazon WorkSpaces virtual desktop infrastructure.

The policy change is good news for customers.