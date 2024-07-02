Advertise with Us
Microsoft Advertising Unveils Property Center to Manage Lodging Campaigns

Microsoft has unveiled Property Center, a new tool the company is touting as "the evolution of Hotel Center" and the "gateway to Lodging Campaigns."...
Written by Matt Milano
Tuesday, July 2, 2024

    Microsoft has unveiled Property Center, a new tool the company is touting as "the evolution of Hotel Center" and the "gateway to Lodging Campaigns."

    Microsoft says Property Center gives user more control, allowing them to upload and manage Lodging Campaigns assets.

    Property Center is your gateway to Lodging Campaigns. Property Center now offers you more control, as it allows you to directly upload and manage your assets for Lodging Campaigns, making it easier to run Hotel Price Ads and Property Promotion Ads for your hotel or vacation rental property.

    The company also says Lodging Campaigns are now available globally.

    With simplified campaign creation, enhanced reporting, and improved bidding and budgeting options, Lodging Campaigns are now available to all customers globally. They offer you more control over the management of your campaigns and help drive more impressions and clicks of your ads. Starting today, any customer can run Hotel Price Ads and Property Promotion Ads to expand the reach and drive more bookings for any hotel or vacation rental property that they own or manage.

