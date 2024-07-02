Microsoft Advertising Unveils Property Center to Manage Lodging Campaigns

Microsoft has unveiled Property Center, a new tool the company is touting as “the evolution of Hotel Center” and the “gateway to Lodging Campaigns.”

Microsoft says Property Center gives user more control, allowing them to upload and manage Lodging Campaigns assets.

Property Center is your gateway to Lodging Campaigns. Property Center now offers you more control, as it allows you to directly upload and manage your assets for Lodging Campaigns, making it easier to run Hotel Price Ads and Property Promotion Ads for your hotel or vacation rental property.

The company also says Lodging Campaigns are now available globally.