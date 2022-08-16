Microsoft Admits Sony PlayStation Outsells Xbox Two-to-One

No company likes to admit its competitor has a leg up, but Microsoft did just that in an effort to avoid antitrust issues.

Microsoft is trying to purchase Activision Blizzard, one of the biggest tech acquisitions of all time. In order to convince Brazil’s antitrust authority the deal isn’t a threat, Microsoft is admitting that Sony’s PlayStation sales outpace the Xbox by a factor of two-to-one, according to TheStreet.

“Sony has surpassed Microsoft in terms of console sales and installed base, having sold more than twice as many [as] Xbox in the last generation,” the company writes in this 25-page document in Portuguese. (TheStreet translated the document. The disclosure is at the beginning of page 18.)

The revelation is especially notable given the issues Sony has faced keeping up with demand amid the semiconductor shortage. It is widely believed the company would have sold far more units if it could have kept production at higher levels.