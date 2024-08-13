Microsoft Adds AI Features To The Clipchamp Video Editor

Microsoft has announced two new AI-powered features for Clipchamp, the browser-based video editor it acquired in late 2021.

Microsoft acquired Clipchamp in 2021, making it part of Microsoft 365. The video editor is a popular option, given that its browser-based nature results in a lower barrier to entry than traditional video editors. Microsoft is continuing to add new features, including two significant AI-powered features.

The first feature is noise suppression.

Bad audio can ruin a great video. Whether you want to eliminate a subtle hum or a loud distraction, noise suppression can do just that, without compromising the quality of your voice. Now, you can salvage audio recorded on a busy street, at home with the kids in the background, or even in cyclonic winds.

Best of all, unlike traditional video editors, Clipchamp’s noise suppression doesn’t require expensive equipment to use.

What’s more, you won’t need expensive microphones or software to achieve great audio quality, noise suppression is coming to Clipchamp completely free for personal and work accounts.

The second new feature is background image removal.

Busy backgrounds can be distracting. This feature lets you remove the background of your images with just a few clicks, and help focus your audience’s attention on what matters: your content. Simply right-click any image and select Remove background. You can layer any video or image of your choice behind your image to create a whole new look, by adding another track row below. You can also apply image background removal to images with objects in the foreground to create your own stickers.

The new features should go a long way toward giving users a powerful, easy-to-use option for their video editing needs.