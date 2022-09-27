Microsoft Adding Pop-Outs to Teams Meetings

Microsoft is making it that much easier to multitask while in Teams meetings, working on a feature to pop-out meetings.

Pop-outs are a common feature of browsers and media players, giving users the ability to play a video in a small floating window while continuing with other tasks. Microsoft is bringing that same concept to Microsoft Teams with a new pop-out feature that is slated for October 2022.

Microsoft detailed the new feature on a Microsoft 365 roadmap page:

In a Teams calendar, users will now be able to pop-out an existing meeting using the pop-up icon in a Teams calendar scheduling form. Users will be able to pop out the meeting and have it visible while creating a new meeting. This feature will allow users to view multiple meetings in separate windows while also being able to check their chats or edit their files without the need to switch apps.

The new feature should make Teams meetings a little easier for most people.