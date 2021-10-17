Microsoft Accused of Hosting Malware ‘For Years’

Microsoft is facing additional cybersecurity scrutiny, as a security expert and former employee says OneDrive has hosted malware “for years.”

Microsoft has not had a good year, when it comes to cybersecurity. The company has had a number of high-profile issues its services, including its Azure cloud platform.

Kevin Beaumont, a former Microsoft Senior Threat Intelligence Analyst, is calling the company out for not addressing OneDrive abuses.

Microsoft cannot advertise themselves as the security leader with 8000 security employees and trillions of signals if they cannot prevent their own Office365 platform being directly used to launch Conti ransomware. OneDrive abuse has been going on for years. Fix it. https://t.co/GFpbi8KcXB — Kevin Beaumont (@GossiTheDog) October 15, 2021

Beaumont also accuses the company of profiting off of its own security failures.

Microsoft are the world leaders in monetising their own failure. (Fix it). https://t.co/M9q8A7p8Es — Kevin Beaumont (@GossiTheDog) October 15, 2021

Beaumont’s entire thread is a damning indictment of Microsoft’s failures, especially at a time when it is trying to emphasize the importance of cybersecurity.