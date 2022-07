Microsoft has largely resolved an outage impacting Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams.

The outage began late Wednesday and continued into Thursday morning. The outage impacted several Microsoft 365 services, including Teams, Outlook, Exchange, Word, and other apps.

The company identified the issue as stemming from a broken connection in an internal storage service.

We’ve determined that a recent deployment contained a broken connection to an internal storage service, which has resulted in impact. We’re working to direct traffic to a healthy service to mitigate impact. Additional information can be found in the admin center under TM402718. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022

Microsoft says most services have been restored, although there may still be some users experiencing issues.