Microsoft 365 Down, Microsoft Working On Fix

Microsoft 365 has been down for many users throughout Monday, with the company working on mitigation efforts.

Shortly after 3:00, users started reporting issues with Microsoft 365, according to DownDetector. Users reported issues with virtually every aspect of Microsoft 365. The company confirmedthe issue, and how widespread it is.

Any service that leverages Azure Active Directory (AAD) may be affected. This includes but is not limited to Microsoft Teams, Forms, Exchange Online, Intune and Yammer. Admins may also be unable to access the Service Health Dashboard.

Microsoft has rolled out mitigation efforts, although some users continue to be impacted.

We’re continuing our mitigation actions and recovery is progressing steadily to the remaining impacted services. We'll provide continuous updates to https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl or under MO244568 until impact is fully mitigated. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 16, 2021

Microsoft has yet to explain exactly what caused the issue, although it says it has identified it.