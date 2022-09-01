Micron Plans to Invest $15 Billion in Idaho-Based Manufacturing

Micron Technology is the latest tech firm to expand US manufacturing, with plans to invest $15 billion in a new Idaho-based manufacturing facility.

Micron is a US-based memory manufacturer and one of the biggest semiconductor manufacturers in the world. Amid efforts to bolster US semiconductor and tech manufacturing, Micron has announced plans to invest $15 billion over the next ten years in a new facility in its hometown of Boise, Idaho.

“We thank President Biden, Secretary of Commerce Raimondo, Secretary of Defense Austin, the Biden-Harris Administration and Members of Congress for the bipartisan support of the CHIPS and Science Act, which made this investment decision possible,” said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “Our new leading-edge memory manufacturing fab will fuel U.S. technology leadership, ensuring a reliable domestic supply of semiconductors that is critical to economic and national security. We also appreciate the support of Governor Little and his administration, Idaho state legislators, Mayor McLean and our partners at Idaho Power. We are proud of the positive impact this investment will have on the community and our more than 6,000 employees located in Boise, Micron’s headquarters and the epicenter of our innovation for over 40 years.”

President Biden celebrated the news in a statement of his own:

“Today’s announcement by Micron is another big win for America. Just this week, we’ve seen First Solar, Toyota, Honda, and Corning make major announcements of new investments and new jobs as a direct result of my economic plan. In our future, we will make EVs, chips, fiber optics, and other critical components here in America, and we will have an economy built from the bottom up and middle out.”

The new manufacturing facility will be the first built in the US in the last 20 years and will help create the memory necessary to help power the next generation of devices.