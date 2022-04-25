Michigan to Have the First US-Based Wireless EV Charging Road

Driving an electric vehicle (EV) is on the way to becoming less stressful, with the first wireless EV charging road coming to Michigan.

Range anxiety is one of the biggest impediments to widespread EV adoption. One of the most promising solutions is wireless charging tech embedded in roadways. Much like an HOV lane, users could simply switch to the charging lane, and receive a bill later, or pay a subscription fee.

Michigan is poised to be the first state to test, tapping Electreon to design and implement the infrastructure for a one-mile section of Detroit road.

“As we aim to lead the future of mobility and electrification by boosting electric vehicle production and lowering consumer costs, a wireless in-road charging system is the next piece to the puzzle for sustainability,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am happy to see Michigan lead and keep building on these ground-breaking initiatives creating new business opportunities and high-tech jobs. Together, we will continue growing our economy and putting Michiganders first.”

We are proud and thankful to be selected by the Michigan Department of Transportation to lead and implement the first wireless electric road system in the United States,” said Stefan Tongur, vice president of Electreon. “We’re excited to be transferring our success in wireless charging for a variety of electric fleets – from cars to buses and heavy-duty trucks – to this innovative project. There’s important work ahead with our partners in Detroit to develop scalable, ‘plug-free’ charging that will future-proof the city’s EV infrastructure.”