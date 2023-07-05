Meta’s Twitter Rival Threads Launching Tomorrow, But Not In the EU

Twitter users looking for an alternative will have a new option tomorrow, with Meta launching its Threads app.

Threads is technically an Instagram app, but it has been widely seen as a potential Twitter rival. With Meta’s backing, it could easily become the greatest direct threat Twitter has seen in some time.

Users won’t have to wait long, with the app scheduled to release tomorrow. EU users will have to wait longer, however, with Independent.ie reporting that the UK is the only European country that will see Threads on day one, as Meta has evidently not yet made Threads compatible with the GDPR. Since Brexit, the UK is not under the GDPR, meaning the app can launch there as-is.

There is no word on when, or if, Threads will launch in the EU market.