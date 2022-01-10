Meta’s Head of PR Leaving the Company

John Pinette, Vice President of Global Communications at Meta (formerly Facebook), is leaving the company.

Meta has had a rough couple of years. The company has faced the Cambridge Analytica scandal, been mired in controversy over the the 2020 election, the January 6 insurrection, multiple lawsuits and legislative scrutiny, as well as the release of the “Facebook Papers,” a series of internal documents that placed the company in an unfavorable light.

Despite the challenges it’s facing, Pinette is leaving the company at a time when he’s arguably needed the most. First reported by The Wall Street Journal, via Gizmodo, Pinette broke the news in a post to employees.

“Today will be my last day at Meta,” Pinette wrote in the post, and confirmed by the Journal. “I know the team will continue to thrive as you do some of the most important—and most difficult—work in Communications.”

According to Reuters, Meta has confirmed Pinette’s resignation in a statement, and has said Chris Norton, Vice President of International Communications, will fill in on an interim basis.

“John Pinette has left Meta. We are thankful for his positive contributions during an intense and significant time in the company’s history, and we wish him well going forward,” the statement said.