Meta’s Ambitious AI Leap: Zuckerberg Outlines Vision for 2025

In a bold declaration of Meta’s AI strategy, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has set ambitious goals for the coming year, signaling a significant pivot towards artificial intelligence that could redefine the tech landscape. Speaking from his platform, Zuckerberg outlined a vision where AI not only enhances but leads Meta’s product offerings, with plans that dwarf previous investments in technology infrastructure.
Zuckerberg’s statement comes at a time when the tech industry is racing to capitalize on AI’s potential, with competitors like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI also making substantial investments. Meta’s approach, however, appears to be one of the most aggressive, focusing on both the expansion of AI capabilities and the physical infrastructure to support it.
Here’s what Zuckerberg had to say:
“This will be a defining year for AI. In 2025, I expect Meta AI will be the leading assistant serving more than 1 billion people, Llama 4 will become the leading state of the art model, and we’ll build an AI engineer that will start contributing increasing amounts of code to our R&D efforts.
To power this, Meta is building a 2GW+ datacenter that is so large it would cover a significant part of Manhattan. We’ll bring online ~1GW of compute in ’25 and we’ll end the year with more than 1.3 million GPUs. We’re planning to invest $60-65B in capex this year while also growing our AI teams significantly, and we have the capital to continue investing in the years ahead.
This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business, unlock historic innovation, and extend American technology leadership. Let’s go build!”