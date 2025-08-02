Meta Violates Privacy Laws with Flo App Menstrual Data, Jury Rules

In a landmark decision that could reshape how tech giants handle sensitive health information, a California jury has ruled that Meta Platforms Inc. violated state privacy laws by secretly collecting menstrual data from millions of women using the popular period-tracking app Flo. The verdict, delivered after weeks of testimony in a San Francisco federal courtroom, marks the first major jury finding against a Big Tech firm in a privacy case centered on reproductive health data.

The case stemmed from allegations that Flo Health Inc., the app’s developer, shared users’ intimate details—such as cycle lengths, symptoms, and fertility predictions—with third parties including Meta, without proper consent. Plaintiffs argued this data was funneled into Meta’s advertising ecosystem, enabling targeted ads that exploited highly personal information.

The Trial’s High Stakes

Expert witnesses during the trial painted a vivid picture of the data-sharing mechanics. A computer security specialist testified that Meta’s tracking pixels embedded in the Flo app captured user inputs in real-time, routing them to servers for ad personalization. This practice, plaintiffs claimed, affected over 30 million women, leading to potential damages in the billions—a figure described as “staggering” by legal analysts.

Flo settled its portion of the lawsuit midway through proceedings, agreeing to undisclosed terms with the class of users, but claims against Meta pressed on. According to reporting from Bloomberg Law, the jury specifically found Meta in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act, deeming the company’s actions intentional and without user authorization.

Meta’s Defense and Denials

Meta vigorously denied the accusations throughout the trial, asserting that it never directly received or stored menstrual specifics from Flo. Defense attorneys argued the data was anonymized and used only for broad analytics, not individual profiling. However, evidence presented, including internal documents, suggested otherwise, showing how such information could inform ads related to pregnancy products or health services.

The company’s legal team highlighted its privacy policies and recent updates post-Roe v. Wade, which aimed to limit health data usage. Yet, jurors appeared unconvinced, as noted in coverage by Law360, where a plaintiffs’ expert detailed how Meta’s algorithms profited from this “sensitive medical information.”

Broader Industry Implications

This verdict arrives amid heightened scrutiny of data privacy in the health tech sector, especially following the Supreme Court’s overturning of federal abortion protections. Industry insiders warn it could prompt a wave of similar lawsuits against apps and platforms handling biometric or health data, forcing companies to overhaul consent mechanisms and data-sharing agreements.

For Meta, the financial hit could be substantial, with statutory damages per violation potentially reaching $5,000 under California law. As reported in Courthouse News Service, lead plaintiffs’ attorney emphasized the ruling’s message: “Big Tech must take women’s privacy seriously.” Appeals are likely, but the case underscores a shifting tide toward stricter accountability.

Looking Ahead: Regulatory Ripple Effects

Beyond the courtroom, regulators like the Federal Trade Commission have already fined Flo in related probes, signaling broader enforcement. Tech firms are now reevaluating partnerships with health apps, with some insiders predicting mandatory audits for data flows. This decision not only validates user concerns but also sets a precedent for valuing reproductive privacy in the digital age, potentially influencing global standards as Europe tightens its own data protection rules.