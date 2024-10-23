Meta Suspends Accounts That Track Public Figures’ Jets

Meta is cracking down on accounts that track the jets of public figures, suspending a slew of those accounts.

Some individuals have made a specialty of tracking the jets of public figures using a number of publicly available websites and sources of information. Despite the practice not being illegal, it’s still viewed with a fair degree of distaste, as it represents a violation of privacy. What’s more, the practice could put the safety of public figures in danger by making it that much easier to track their whereabouts.

According to a post on Threads, Meta has suspended virtually all of the accounts in question.

Meta is now systematically suspending every jet tracker. They suspended Elon Musk’s tracker today, and previously they suspended the ones for Taylor Swift and Mark Zuckerberg. These profiles are based on publicly available information which can be found from a variety of sources. @brittainforsenate

Interestingly, it appears Meta has left accounts that track the jets of political figures intact, although no one is sure why.

Kim K, Celeb Jets, Zuck, Kylie Jenner, Bill Gates, Bezos all suspended today. The political ones are the only ones left!!! Quite strange.

>