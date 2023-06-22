Meta Retaliates Against Canada, Blocks News From Its Platforms

Meta has followed through on a threat to block news on its platforms in Canada following the passage of the Online News Act.

The Online News Act, also known as Bill C-18, requires Big Tech companies to compensate news organizations for the articles they use and link to. Meta has fought the bill, warning that it would block news in Canada if the bill passed. The bill passed Thursday and Meta wasted no time retaliating.

The company announced its stand in a blog post:

Today, we are confirming that news availability will be ended on Facebook and Instagram for all users in Canada prior to the Online News Act (Bill C-18) taking effect. We have repeatedly shared that in order to comply with Bill C-18, passed today in Parliament, content from news outlets, including news publishers and broadcasters, will no longer be available to people accessing our platforms in Canada.

Meta engaged in a standoff with Australia over that country’s passage of a similar bill, before ultimately coming to an agreement that restored the platform’s news access.