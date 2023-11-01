Meta Receives Cease-and-Desist Over ‘Threads’ Name by Trademark Owner

Meta is facing a challenge to its use of the “Threads” name, with a UK company claiming ownership of the trademark.

Threads is the name of Meta’s most recent social platform, one that broke records for its adoption rate. Unfortunately, Threads is a relatively common name, and at least one company trademarked its use.

According to a press release, Threads Software Limited provides message hub software of the same name:

Threads – an intelligent message hub provided by Threads Software Limited – was conceived and trademarked in 2012 by JPY Ltd. The service has been actively promoted worldwide since 2014. In 2018, the first commercial sale was made in the USA, and as a result JPY Ltd spun off a new company, Threads Software Ltd. It has since licenced nearly 1,000 organisations worldwide with sales currently growing at 200% a year.

To make matters worse for Meta, the company evidently knew about Threads Software Limited, making multiple attempts to buy the company’s domain name:

From April 2023, Meta’s lawyers made four offers to purchase the domain ‘threads.app’ from Threads Software Ltd. Every offer was declined. It was made clear to Meta’s Instagram that the domain was not for sale.

Threads Software Limited is giving Meta 30 days to stop using the Threads name in the UK.

Dr John Yardley, Managing Director of Threads Software Ltd said: “Taking on a US$150 billion company is not an easy decision for us to make. We have invested 10 years in our platform, establishing a recognised brand in the name, Threads. Our business now faces a serious threat from one of the largest technology companies in the world.

“We recognise that this is a classic ‘David and Goliath’ battle with Meta. And whilst they may think they can use whatever name they want, that does not give them the right to use the Threads brand name.

“We want them to stop using the Threads name with immediate effect. If they do not, we will seek an injunction from the UK courts.”