Meta Poaches Apple’s AI Search Leader Ke Yang in 2025 Talent War

In a significant escalation of the talent wars raging across Silicon Valley’s artificial intelligence sector, Meta Platforms Inc. has poached Ke Yang, the executive recently appointed to lead Apple Inc.’s ambitious AI-driven search initiatives. Yang, who had just weeks ago taken the helm of Apple’s rumored project to develop a ChatGPT-like search tool, is departing for Meta, according to reports from multiple outlets. This move underscores the intensifying competition for top AI expertise as tech giants vie to dominate emerging technologies.

Yang’s brief tenure at Apple highlighted the company’s push to enhance its Siri assistant with advanced search capabilities, potentially integrating generative AI features akin to those powering OpenAI’s popular chatbot. Sources familiar with the matter indicate that Yang was tasked with overseeing the Answers, Knowledge and Information team, a group focused on infusing Apple’s ecosystem with more intelligent, context-aware search functionalities. His exit comes amid a broader exodus from Apple’s AI division, raising questions about the iPhone maker’s ability to retain key personnel in a fiercely competitive field.

The Broader Pattern of Talent Migration

This isn’t an isolated incident; Meta has been aggressively recruiting from Apple’s ranks throughout 2025. Earlier this year, the company lured away several high-profile figures, including Apple’s top executive in charge of AI models, as detailed in a July report from Bloomberg. That poaching spree continued into August, with Meta securing yet another AI researcher from Apple, marking the sixth such hire in just seven weeks, per coverage in 9to5Mac.

Industry insiders note that Meta’s strategy appears geared toward bolstering its own AI ambitions, including the development of advanced models for social platforms and virtual reality. Yang’s expertise in AI search could directly contribute to Meta’s efforts to create more sophisticated user experiences, potentially challenging Google’s dominance in web search. Meanwhile, Apple’s string of departures—now including Yang—signals potential vulnerabilities in its AI strategy, despite recent announcements of partnerships with firms like OpenAI.

Implications for Apple’s AI Roadmap

For Apple, losing Yang so soon after his promotion is a setback in its quest to catch up in generative AI. The company has been investing heavily in projects like Apple Intelligence, but internal challenges, including slower innovation cycles compared to rivals, may be driving talent away. A report from Reuters citing Bloomberg News emphasizes that Yang’s role was pivotal in developing AI-driven web search features, which could have revolutionized how users interact with Siri and other Apple services.

Meta, under CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has positioned itself as a magnet for AI talent by offering competitive compensation and the promise of working on cutting-edge projects. Posts on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, reflect growing sentiment among tech professionals that Meta is “cooking up something big,” with one influential account noting a wave of hires from Google, OpenAI, and Apple in recent months. This talent influx aligns with Meta’s public commitments to advancing artificial general intelligence.

Strategic Ramifications in the Tech Arms Race

As the battle for AI supremacy heats up, such poachings could reshape competitive dynamics. Apple may need to accelerate retention efforts, perhaps through enhanced incentives or faster project timelines, to stem further losses. Analysts suggest that while Meta gains immediate expertise, the long-term winner will be the company that best integrates these talents into scalable products.

Ultimately, Yang’s move exemplifies the fluid nature of Silicon Valley’s talent pool, where loyalty often takes a backseat to innovation opportunities. With AI poised to transform industries from consumer electronics to social networking, expect more high-stakes hires—and potential disruptions—in the months ahead.