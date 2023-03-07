Meta Plans a Second Round of Layoffs This Week

Meta is preparing for another round of layoffs, with the company reportedly dropping the bad news this week.

Meta engaged in a massive round of layoffs in late 2022, letting some 11,000 employees go. Rumors have been building for weeks that the company planned another round of layoffs, even going so far as to give thousands poor performance reviews, in what many believed was a precursor.

According to Bloomberg, the next round of layoffs could hit as soon as this week and will likely impact thousands of additional employees.

Meta’s image and reputation have already been tarnished by its layoffs. Employees have become increasingly disillusioned with the company and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s leadership in particular. Zuckerberg is seen, both in and outside the company, as being obsessed with the metaverse.

This obsession has led some employees to believe Zuckerberg will ultimately cause the death of the company.

“The Metaverse will be our slow death,” one user, identifying as a senior software developer, posted on the anonymous forum Blind late last year. “Mark Zuckerberg will single-handedly kill a company with the meta-verse.”

When the company announced its first round of 11,000 layoffs, Zuckerberg took responsibility for the action.

“I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here,” he said at the time. “I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted.”

With another round of layoffs looming, it’s a safe bet the angst at Meta is about to get a lot worse, and the company’s image will continue to suffer.