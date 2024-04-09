Meta May Release a Version of Its Llama 3 AI Model This Month

Meta may be planning to release a more streamlined version of its Llama AI model this month, well before the major release expected later this summer.

Meta has taken a decidedly different approach to AI than much of the rest of the tech industry, opting to open-source its Llama AI model. The company is expected to release a major new version later this summer, but The Information, via The Verge, is reporting that the social media giant may release smaller version of Llama as earlier as this month.

Smaller AI models hold a lot of appeal for smaller companies, giving them much of the power of a full-fledged model while being nimbler and less expensive to run.