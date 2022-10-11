Meta Looks to Microsoft to Bail Out the Metaverse

Meta is turning to Microsoft to help bail out the metaverse with a new partnership that brings Microsoft Teams to the Quest platform.

At Meta Connect 2022, the company unveiled the all-new Meta Quest Pro headset, but the real news was a new partnership with Microsoft, no doubt in the hopes that Microsoft will help spur metaverse adoption.

We’ve also made it clear that we can’t build the metaverse alone, and nowhere is that more obvious than people’s work day. Every company works differently—and uses different tools.

To that end, we were excited that Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella joined us during Connect to announce that a new version of Microsoft Teams immersive meeting experiences is coming to Meta Quest. Teams connects hundreds of millions of people around the world and is an essential part of how they meet, call, chat, and do business. Bringing Teams to Meta Quest can enable them to work together in ways that simply aren’t possible on a 2D screen. We’re also exploring the ability to support Meta Avatars and Microsoft Avatars so you can collaborate in Teams immersive experiences.

Meta has been working to push the metaverse, but with limited success. Users and tech CEOs alike aren’t sold on Meta’s vision. Tech icon Mark Cuban recently made the following comment on a Coinbase article, according to TheStreet:

“It’s Lonely in the Metaverse: Decentraland’s 38 Daily Active Users in a $1.3B Ecosystem,”

Only time will tell if partnering with Microsoft will help Meta move the metaverse forward, but it certainly can’t hurt.