Meta Is Laying Off Employees In Its Reality Labs Division

Meta is preparing for another round of layoffs, this time one that will impact its metaverse ambitions.

Reality Labs is the division of Meta responsible for furthering CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse dream. According to a report by Reuters, the layoffs are specifically impacting employees responsible for designing the custom silicon Meta hopes to use to power its virtual reality devices.

Employees were reportedly notified of the impending layoffs via the company’s internal forum, although they will have to wait until Wednesday morning to know if they are personally impacted.

As Reuters points out, the silicon team within Reality Labs was tasked with creating chips that could help the company develop VR/AR products that had a competitive edge over rivals. Unfortunately, chip design is not in Meta’s DNA like it is in some other companies, such as Apple. As a result, the division has struggled to deliver.