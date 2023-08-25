Meta is killing off the Android version of Messenger Lite, saying users will need to switch to Messenger or FB Lite.

Messenger Lite provides a more streamlined, simpler experience than the full version of Messenger, making it a popular choice for many users. Unfortunately, Meta has decided to kill off the app.

“Starting August 21, people using the Messenger Lite app for Android will be directed to Messenger or FB Lite to send and receive messages on Messenger,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch.

The announcement is not going over well, with some users saying they will not migrate to one of the other options, and Facebook will lose out on having any of their apps on the users’ phones.