Meta Is Finally Bringing Threads To The EU

Meta is finally bringing its Threads platform to the EU, a move that was likely delayed over privacy concerns.

Threads is Meta’s answer to X (Twitter), but the platform collects a gargantuan amount of personal data, leading to concerns about whether the app could even launch in the EU. Unlike the US, the EU has strict privacy laws designed to protect the consumer.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta now plans to launch Threads in the EU.

“He’s got lofty goals for it,” Debra Aho Williamson, an independent tech analyst, told the outlet about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. “Bringing it to Europe is an important test of the viability of Threads long term.”

“Launching in Europe would certainly bring more people, creating more conversations and more usage,” Williamson said. “But Meta still needs to figure out what Threads is.”