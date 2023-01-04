Meta Fined Another $414 Million Over Online Ads

The European Union has once again fined Meta, this time to the tune of $414 million, over forcing ads on individuals.

Meta uses its user agreement contracts to force individuals to accept ads based on their activity. According The Wall Street Journal, EU regulators have determined that Meta cannot force users to accept the ads, and that users should have the ability to opt out of them.

As part of the decision, the EU is fining Meta $414 million and giving the company three months to make the necessary adjustments and stop forcing behavioral ads on its users.

Meta has already said it disagrees with the decision and will appeal the decision and fine.

“We strongly believe our approach respects GDPR, and we’re therefore disappointed by these decisions,” a spokesman said.

Should the decision and fine be upheld, it will be a major shift in online advertising for companies within the EU bloc.