Meta Executive: Poor-Performing Employees ‘Are Failing This Company’

Meta appears to be cracking down on poor-performing employees, with a senior executive telling managers to “move to exit” such employees.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently warned we are facing what “might be one of the worst downturns that we’ve seen in recent history.” As part of that warning, he made it clear he wanted poor performers to leave the company, saying, “realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn’t be here.”

It would seem executives are taking up Zuckerberg’s call for action, according to The Information. The outlet viewed a memo by Maher Saba, Vice President of Remote Presence and Engineering, wherein he directed managers to start exiting employees that aren’t making the cut.

“If a direct report is coasting or a low performer, they are not who we need; they are failing this company,” he said. “As a manager, you cannot allow someone to be net neutral or negative for Meta.”

The news is unsurprising, given the challenges facing the tech industry and the economy in general.