Meta Eases Stance on Cryptocurrency Ads

Meta is easing its stance on cryptocurrency ads, increasing the number of accepted regulatory licenses from three to 27.

Meta (formerly Facebook) has been notoriously against cryptocurrency advertising in the past. The company would consider applications that included regulatory licenses, or other such information proving the legitimacy of the crypto, but Meta only accepted three such licenses.

The company is now accepting 27, greatly expanding crypto’s access to the platform’s advertising resources. Meta credits the maturation of the crypto market, and ensuing regulation, as the reason for the change.

However, over the years the cryptocurrency landscape has matured and stabilized and experienced an increase in government regulation, which has helped to set clearer responsibilities and expectations for the industry. Going forward, we will be moving away from using a variety of signals to confirm eligibility and instead requiring one of these 27 licenses.

The move should be a boon to the crypto industry, exposing a whole new group of retail investors.