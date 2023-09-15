Advertise with Us
Meta Denies Report Saying Ads Are Coming to WhatsApp

Meta has set the record straight, saying it is not bringing ads to WhatsApp, despite a report this week claiming otherwise....
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, September 15, 2023

    • Meta has set the record straight, saying it is not bringing ads to WhatsApp, despite a report this week claiming otherwise.

    Financial Times reported that Meta was considering introducing ads into WhatsApp in an effort to boost revenue. WhatsApp head Will Cathcart took to X to quash the report.

    This @FT story is false. We aren’t doing this.

    Also it looks like you misspelled Brian’s name…

    Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) — September 15, 2023

    This is a rumor that seems to reappear every year or two, but Meta has so far not opted to pursue such a strategy.

