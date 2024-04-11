Meta Announces Its Next-Gen Custom Chip For AI

Meta has announced its next-gen Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) chip, designed specifically for the company’s AI workloads.

Meta announced the first generation of its MTIA chip last year, but the company’s next-gen version offers significantly improved performance.

The next generation of MTIA is part of our broader full-stack development program for custom, domain-specific silicon that addresses our unique workloads and systems. This new version of MTIA more than doubles the compute and memory bandwidth of our previous solution while maintaining our close tie-in to our workloads. It is designed to efficiently serve the ranking and recommendation models that provide high-quality recommendations to users. This chip’s architecture is fundamentally focused on providing the right balance of compute, memory bandwidth and memory capacity for serving ranking and recommendation models.

Meta says the new MTIA chips excels at both low and high complexity ranking and recommendation models, a key element in Meta’s business. The company says controlling the entire stack gives it an advantage over using standard GPUs.