Meta Adopts AMD EPYC

AMD has scored another win over Intel, with Meta (formerly Facebook) choosing the EPYC for its data centers.
Intel has long had a near-stranglehold on the server and data center market. Even as AMD chipped away at its lead in the desktop market, Intel continued to dominate the server market.
Recently, however, AMD has been making headway in Intel’s core market, scoring a number of high-profile contracts. Cloudflare chose AMD’s EPYC over Intel’s processors, thanks largely to the higher power efficiency AMD’s chips provide.
Meta has become the latest company to choose EPYC for its data centers, according to an AMD statement.
AMD announced Meta is the latest major hyperscale cloud company that has adopted AMD EPYC CPUs. AMD and Meta worked together to define an open, cloud-scale, single-socket server designed for performance and power efficiency, based on the 3rd Gen EPYC processor. Further details will be discussed at the Open Compute Global Summit later this week.