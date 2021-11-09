Meta Adopts AMD EPYC

AMD has scored another win over Intel, with Meta (formerly Facebook) choosing the EPYC for its data centers.

Intel has long had a near-stranglehold on the server and data center market. Even as AMD chipped away at its lead in the desktop market, Intel continued to dominate the server market.

Recently, however, AMD has been making headway in Intel’s core market, scoring a number of high-profile contracts. Cloudflare chose AMD’s EPYC over Intel’s processors, thanks largely to the higher power efficiency AMD’s chips provide.

Meta has become the latest company to choose EPYC for its data centers, according to an AMD statement.