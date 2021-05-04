Messaging App Signal Experiencing Issues

Popular messaging app Signal is experiencing issues, with messages either not being delivered, or taking a long time to arrive.

Signal is a popular messaging app that is widely considered to be one of the most secure communication platforms in the world. It is used by governments and military units, as a result of its strong security and encryption.

Signal experienced meteoric growth in recent months, thanks to Facebook’s decision to share WhatsApp data with other Facebook-owned companies. The social media giant faced immediate backlash, with many users switching to Signal.

The growth hasn’t been without challenges, however, as Signal has sometimes struggled to keep up with demand. It appears the service is experiencing another outage, with users on Twitter reporting problems with severely delayed messages.

@signalapp messages are not delivering to the other side (too much late double ticks) though I and my counterpart have good internet connection. Can you please help me? — Dhruv (@onceusername) May 4, 2021

Downdetector is also showing a spike in issues with Signal, although the company has not yet issued a statement on the problem.