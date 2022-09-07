Meredith Whittaker, Former Google Manager, Is Signal’s First President

Signal messaging app has its first president, with former Google manager and Big Tech critic Meredith Whittaker taking on the role.

Signal is a leading encrypted messaging platform that is considered one of the most secure in the world. The EU Commission, US Senate, and some US military units use it because of the security it offers. Unlike some competing services, Signal doesn’t collect information or store information about its users.

The messaging service has been Meredith Whittaker – Credit Women In AI Ethics as consumers have begun to care more about their privacy, and the nonprofit foundation responsible for its development has named Meredith Whittaker as its first president following a number of years of her involvement with the Signal Foundation.

“On September 12 I’ll be stepping into the role of Signal’s President, a new position created in collaboration with Signal’s leadership,” Whittaker wrote in a blog post. “I am thrilled, and I can’t think of a more meaningful use of my time, or a greater honor. I’ve been a friend, admirer, and champion of Signal since it was RedPhone and TextSecure, and in 2020 I joined Signal’s Board of Directors, helping inform high-level strategy and direction. So in many ways this is a happy step on a long continuum, not a dramatic change.”

Whittaker made clear her intention to help Signal continue growing and providing the secure and safe communications so many people rely on.

“I believe that Signal is core infrastructure whose growth and stability is imperative for a livable future,” she continued. “And as Signal’s President I will do everything I can to build on Signal’s firm foundation and vision, and to create a rich soil where Signal can continue to grow and thrive. I’m honored to be taking this role, and I’m grateful to the team whose careful work makes Signal possible, and to the community beyond who contribute labor and intelligence that helps us maintain our rigorous standards. Onward!”