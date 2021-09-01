Mendix: ‘Low-Code Achieves Mainstream Status’ In Enterprise

Mendix has released a comprehensive study of the low-code market within the enterprise, and it shows how important the technology has become.

Low-code development allows individuals and teams to develop and deploy applications with little or no programming knowledge. Low-code platforms have become a critical part of many organizations’ workflows, allowing multiple departments to contribute to the development of applications and services.

Mendix’s study shows just how important low-code has become, with “77% of enterprises in six countries have already adopted low-code, and 75% of IT leaders said it’s a trend they can’t afford to miss.”

A major factor in the sudden uptick of low-code adoption has been the COVID-19 pandemic. As companies and organizations have transitioned to digital-first workflows, many have used low-code development to enable non-IT personnel to relieve some of the pressure on the IT staff. In fact, 59% of low-code projects involve collaboration between business and IT.

Even among IT professionals, 64% say low-code is their go-to option.

“This study confirms what we’ve long believed,” said Derek Roos, co-founder and CEO of Mendix. “Low-code is the future of software development and Mendix is leading the way. It’s agile by design. It dramatically expands the pool of development talent. It’s built for collaboration and it’s built for rapid development. Low-code, and specifically low-code with Mendix, is fast becoming a core technology enterprises need to succeed in a digital-first world.”