Mehmet Ince Chains Six Bugs for RCE in LogPoint SIEM Platform

The Chain of Shadows: How Six Seemingly Innocent Flaws Forged a Path to Total System Compromise

In the intricate world of cybersecurity, where vigilance is the ultimate defense, stories of ingenious exploits often reveal the fragility of even the most fortified systems. One such tale emerged recently from the experiences of Mehmet Ince, a seasoned security researcher whose routine evaluation of a potential new tool turned into a discovery of profound vulnerabilities. What began as a standard due diligence check on LogPoint’s SIEM/SOAR platform in May 2024 escalated into the identification of an exploit chain involving six bugs, culminating in pre-authentication remote code execution (RCE). This narrative, detailed in Mehmet Ince’s blog, underscores the perils of underestimating minor flaws when they align in unexpected ways.

Ince’s journey started innocently enough. As part of his company’s internal security team, he was tasked with assessing LogPoint to potentially replace their existing system. With a self-imposed 24-hour window, he dove into the platform’s architecture, armed with years of experience in breaking technologies before trusting them. His approach was methodical: reverse-engineering the appliance, probing for weaknesses, and simulating real-world attack scenarios. What he uncovered was not a single glaring error but a series of subtle missteps that, when chained together, allowed unauthorized access and control without any authentication.

The exploit chain’s foundation lay in the platform’s handling of user inputs and internal communications. LogPoint, designed to manage security information and event management (SIEM) with security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) capabilities, relies on a complex web of services. Ince identified the first bug in the way the system processed certain API requests, which could be manipulated to bypass initial validation checks. This initial foothold, seemingly harmless on its own, set the stage for deeper intrusions.

Unraveling the Initial Layers

Building on this, the second and third bugs involved insecure deserialization and improper session management. Ince described how malformed data packets could trick the system into executing unintended code snippets, escalating privileges step by step. These issues, while not catastrophic in isolation, amplified each other when combined with the fourth bug: a flaw in the authentication middleware that failed to properly sanitize inputs from unauthenticated sources. Drawing from posts on X, where users like Mehmet Ince himself shared the story, the community’s reaction highlighted the elegance of this chain, with one post noting it as a “wild” example of how tiny bugs stack into significant risks.

To contextualize this discovery, similar incidents have plagued other security appliances. For instance, a 2023 report from Bleeping Computer detailed an actively exploited pre-auth RCE chain in Juniper devices, prompting warnings from CISA. In that case, four vulnerabilities were chained to achieve RCE, much like Ince’s findings. The parallels are striking: both involve pre-authentication exploits targeting critical infrastructure, emphasizing a recurring theme in network security where appliances meant to protect become vectors for attack.

Ince’s write-up goes beyond technical details, offering a hacker’s perspective on the thought process. He recounts moments of frustration and breakthrough, such as realizing that a seemingly benign error message was actually leaking sensitive information, which became the fifth bug in the chain. This information disclosure allowed him to craft payloads that exploited the sixth and final bug—a command injection vulnerability in the system’s backend processing engine.

From Theory to Execution: The Human Element

The real power of this exploit lies in its pre-auth nature, meaning no credentials are needed to initiate the attack. In a production environment, this could allow threat actors to gain root access, deploy malware, or exfiltrate data undetected. Ince responsibly disclosed the vulnerabilities to LogPoint, leading to patches, but the story serves as a cautionary tale for organizations evaluating third-party tools. As noted in a Hackaday article discussing this exploit, the satisfaction comes from stringing low-impact CVEs into a full compromise, a sentiment echoed in Ince’s narrative.

Expanding on the technical depth, let’s delve into the specifics of the chain. The first bug involved a misconfiguration in the web server’s handling of HTTP requests, allowing directory traversal. Combined with the second, an XML external entity (XXE) injection, attackers could read arbitrary files. The third introduced a race condition in session creation, enabling unauthorized session hijacking. These paved the way for the fourth: a SQL injection in an unauthenticated endpoint, which Ince used to manipulate database queries.

The fifth bug was a cryptographic weakness in token generation, where predictable seeds allowed forging valid tokens. Finally, the sixth was a command injection in a script executed by the SOAR automation, turning the chain into full RCE. Ince’s blog illustrates this with code snippets and diagrams, making it a valuable resource for penetration testers. Posts on X from users like Security Harvester amplified the reach, linking back to the original write-up and praising its breakdown.

Echoes in the Industry: Lessons from Parallel Exploits

This incident isn’t isolated. A GitHub repository for a 2025 Oracle E-Business Suite pre-auth RCE exploit, as referenced in web searches, shows a similar pattern of chaining bugs for system control. In that case, detailed in the repo’s description, a single flaw allowed HTTP-based attacks leading to full server compromise. Likewise, a Bleeping Computer piece on a ManageEngine RCE bug from 2023 highlighted proof-of-concept exploits released shortly after discovery, urging immediate patching.

Ince’s discovery also resonates with broader trends in vulnerability research. A Help Net Security overview from December 2025 mentioned exploited zero-days in Cisco email security appliances, part of a week that included discussions on AI agents in security. These examples illustrate how exploit chains are becoming more sophisticated, often involving multiple low-severity issues that evade initial scrutiny.

For industry insiders, the key takeaway is the importance of holistic security assessments. Ince’s 24-hour challenge exemplifies proactive hunting, a practice that could prevent such chains from going unnoticed. As he notes, each bug appeared harmless until viewed in sequence, much like pieces of a puzzle that only reveal the full picture when assembled.

The Ripple Effects on Security Practices

The fallout from such discoveries extends to vendor responsibilities. LogPoint’s response, as inferred from Ince’s account, involved swift patching, but the initial oversight raises questions about development practices in security tools. A related story from The Register in December 2025 covered an HPE OneView RCE bug scoring a perfect 10 in severity, allowing unauthenticated code execution on infrastructure management platforms—echoing the risks in LogPoint.

Moreover, state-sponsored actors are quick to weaponize such flaws. A WebProNews report from 2025 detailed Chinese hackers exploiting a React RCE flaw hours after disclosure, demonstrating the speed at which vulnerabilities are targeted. Ince’s chain, if exploited in the wild, could similarly attract advanced persistent threats, especially given SIEM/SOAR’s role in monitoring enterprise networks.

To mitigate, experts recommend layered defenses: regular fuzzing, code audits, and anomaly detection. Ince’s story, shared widely on X with thousands of views, has sparked discussions on enhancing due diligence. One post from /r/netsec on X linked to the blog, fostering community awareness.

Navigating Future Threats: Building Resilient Systems

Looking ahead, the evolution of exploit chains demands adaptive strategies. A Cybersecurity News article from just days ago warned of a zero-day RCE in networking devices exposing over 70,000 hosts, underscoring the global scale of such risks. Ince’s work contributes to this dialogue, providing a real-world example of how persistence uncovers hidden dangers.

For developers, the lesson is clear: secure coding must anticipate combinations of flaws. Tools like static analysis and threat modeling can help, but human ingenuity, as shown by Ince, remains irreplaceable. His narrative isn’t just a list of bugs; it’s a chronicle of the hacker mindset, turning evaluation into exploitation for the greater good.

As the cybersecurity domain continues to evolve, stories like this remind us that no system is impervious. By chaining six innocuous bugs into a pre-auth RCE, Ince exposed vulnerabilities in a tool meant to safeguard others, prompting a reevaluation of trust in security appliances. This exploit chain, now patched, stands as a testament to the power of diligent research and the ever-present need for vigilance in an interconnected world.

In reflecting on these events, organizations must prioritize comprehensive testing. The integration of SOAR capabilities, while beneficial, introduces new attack surfaces. Ince’s disclosure, amplified through platforms like X and referenced in outlets such as Radar Offseq’s threat intelligence feed, ensures that the lessons learned propagate widely.

Ultimately, this tale from 2024, resurfacing in 2026 discussions, highlights the dynamic nature of threats. By understanding how harmless bugs coalesce into severe exploits, the industry can fortify its defenses, ensuring that future chains are broken before they form.