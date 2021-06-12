McDonald’s Impacted by Data Breach

McDonald’s now joins an ever-growing list of major companies impacted by data breaches.

On the same day that VW announced it was impacted by a data breach, fast-food leader McDonald’s announced it too has suffered a breach. The company says private information was accessed for both employees and customers in South Korea and Taiwan.

According to CNN Business, McDonald’s says it’s cybersecurity investments were to thank for helping the company identify the breach as fast as it did, preventing additional harm.

“These tools allowed us to quickly identify and contain recent unauthorized activity on our network,” a spokesperson told CNN Business. “A thorough investigation was conducted, and we worked with experienced third parties to support this investigation.”

It seems the damage could have been far worse had McDonald’s not contained the breach so fast. According to The Wall Street Journal, the hackers also gained access to some US employees’ business contact information, as well minor logistical information on some US restaurants, such as seating capacity. No sensitive or personal information was leaked for US employees or customers.