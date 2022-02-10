Mazda Drivers Stuck on Public Radio, 5G Blamed

Mazda drivers in Western Washington are getting a major dose of public radio, unable to change the station from public radio KUOW 94.9.

According to GeekWire, some Mazdas made between 2014 and 2017 are experiencing issues with their vehicles radios and infotainment systems. In some cases the vehicles are stuck on KUOW, while in other cases the system has quit working altogether. The one common denominator is that everyone who’s had the problem was listening to KUOW when it started.

Some dealerships believe the issue has to do with 5G, but KUOW disputes that assertion.

“5G is just a cell standard,” Operations Director Dane Johnson told GeekWire. “When they talk about cars and a 5G vs. 3G issue it’s cars that have an actual cell receiver in them and are on a service like AT&T that may have problems if that provider sunsets 3G. It has nothing to do with broadcast terrestrial service.”

Mazda is evidently aware of the issue, has figured out the cause, and is working on a fix.