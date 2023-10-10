Advertise with Us
Mastodon Has Way More Users Than It Thought

Mastodon had some good news, discovering it had hundreds of thousands more monthly users than it originally thought....
Mastodon Has Way More Users Than It Thought
Written by Matt Milano
Tuesday, October 10, 2023

    • Mastodon had some good news, discovering it had hundreds of thousands more monthly users than it originally thought.

    Mastodon is the decentralized open source alternative to X, as well as Blue Sky, Threads, and others. Eugen Rochko, founder and CEO of Mastodon, revealed that the platform’s statistics aggregator had an issue that was fixed:

    Turns out that our statistics aggregator at joinmastodon.org severely undercounted Mastodon data between Oct 2 and today due to a network connectivity issue. This has now been corrected.

    Eugen Rochko (@[email protected]) — October 8, 2023

    As a result of fixing the aggregator, the platform operators discovered there are more than 400K monthly users more than originally thought:

    The revelation is good news for Mastodon. Hopefully the platform will continue to make headway against its closed source rivals.

