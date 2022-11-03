Mastodon Experiences Massive Growth After Musk/Twitter Deal

Decentralized, open source social network Mastodon has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition.

Mastodon is a social media network popular in open source circles. The network is open source itself, as well as decentralized. This puts it more inline with what Jack Dorsey believes Twitter should have become.

It appears many users may agree with Dorsey, as Mastodon has seen a tremendous uptick in users since Musk took over Twitter, passing 655,000 users.

The number of people who switched over to #Mastodon in the last week alone has surpassed 230 thousand, along with many returning to old accounts bumping the network to over 655 thousand active users, highest it's ever been!



Users interested in making the move can learn more here.