Massive Update on ‘California Forever’: The New Utopian City Backed by Marc Andreessen’s Family

The ambitious project to create a new utopian city in Solano County, California, backed by a cadre of Silicon Valley’s elite, has taken an intriguing turn with new developments from Marc Andreessen’s family. As the “California Forever” project, a visionary plan to build a new metropolis, faces delays and challenges, the Andreessen family is moving forward with its own development plans in the same area, further intertwining the future of Solano County with the ambitions of one of tech’s most influential figures.

In a joint statement, Solano County Supervisor Mitch Mashburn and California Forever CEO Jan Sramek announced that California Forever has decided to withdraw its ballot measure originally planned for November 2024. Instead, they will follow the normal county process, which includes preparing a full Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and negotiating a Development Agreement. This shift aims to create a more collaborative environment and allow for thorough community input. The decision reflects an understanding that the original timeline was too aggressive and that a more measured approach is necessary to address concerns and build consensus. The project will now target 2026 for re-submission, allowing time for additional planning and engagement with stakeholders.

A Visionary Legacy: The Andreessen Family’s Real Estate Holdings

Marc Andreessen, the co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz and a significant backer of California Forever, has long been known for his forward-thinking approach. But it’s not just his investments in tech that are making waves; his family’s real estate moves are now at the forefront. The Andreessen family, through an LLC operated by Andreessen’s wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, and her brother, John Arrillaga Jr., is planning a substantial development near the proposed California Forever site. This planned community, which could include more than 1,000 homes, is located just 10 miles from where the California Forever project hopes to rise.

According to records obtained by TechCrunch, the Arrillaga-Andreessen family has owned approximately 730 acres in Solano County for decades. The land, initially purchased by Laura’s father, John Arrillaga Sr., a Silicon Valley real estate mogul, is now poised to be part of a mixed-use development. “What we’re looking to do here is something that’s unique to Solano County and actually to most of California,” said Greg Brun, a representative for A&P Children Investments, during a city council meeting. He described the project as “visionary,” highlighting its potential to bring something new to the region.

The Ambitious California Forever Project

California Forever, the brainchild of several Silicon Valley billionaires including Andreessen, Mike Moritz, Reid Hoffman, and Laurene Powell Jobs, aims to build a new, utopian city on over 60,000 acres of land in Solano County. The goal is to create a walkable, sustainable city that can address the housing crisis, environmental challenges, and the growing need for better urban planning in California.

However, the project has not been without its challenges. Earlier this year, California Forever postponed a crucial ballot measure by two years due to a lack of local trust and support. This delay was a significant setback for the project, which had already faced considerable pushback from local residents and politicians. “We were not aware that the Arrillaga and Peery families owned any land in Solano County until about two years ago, when we were already five years into the project,” a spokesperson for California Forever said, indicating that the connection between the Andreessen family’s holdings and the utopian city was only recently discovered.

Contrasting Approaches: Andreessen Family vs. California Forever

While California Forever has faced significant public and political scrutiny, the Andreessen family’s approach to development has been markedly different. The A&P Children Investments’ development in Vacaville has proceeded more smoothly, with a clear strategy and communication with local officials. Unlike the secretive land acquisitions that have characterized California Forever, the Andreessen family’s development plans have been more transparent, focusing on creating a community that integrates seamlessly with the existing neighborhoods.

Erin Morris, Vacaville’s community development director, noted that the planning process for the Andreessen family’s project began well before California Forever was even conceived. “The beginnings of the A&P Children development can be traced back to 2015,” she explained, suggesting that the family’s plans were long in the making, independent of the larger utopian city vision.

Lessons from a Real Estate Tycoon

The Andreessen family’s development strategy appears to draw heavily from the playbook of Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen’s father, John Arrillaga Sr., who was instrumental in the development of Silicon Valley. In the 1960s, Arrillaga Sr. and his partner Richard Peery bought vast amounts of land in what would become Silicon Valley, betting on the future growth of the tech industry. Their foresight paid off handsomely, as they provided the real estate needed for the burgeoning tech giants.

Marc Andreessen’s investment in California Forever mirrors this visionary approach. Both projects targeted inexpensive agricultural land with the intent of transforming it into something much more valuable. However, while California Forever is currently stalled, the Andreessen family’s development in Vacaville is progressing, potentially setting the stage for a new chapter in the region’s development.

The Road Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the contrasting fates of these two developments, the future of Solano County remains deeply connected to the ambitions of Marc Andreessen and his family. California Forever’s delay provides an opportunity for the project to regroup and address the concerns raised by the local community. Meanwhile, the Andreessen family’s development in Vacaville continues to advance, potentially serving as a model for how large-scale projects can succeed in the area.

As Solano County grapples with the implications of these developments, one thing is clear: the region is at the center of a significant experiment in urban planning and real estate development. Whether the California Forever utopia materializes or not, the Andreessen family’s influence on the area is undeniable, and their plans could shape the future of Solano County for generations to come.

In the words of Marc Andreessen himself, “It’s time to build.” Whether through California Forever or the more modest Vacaville development, the Andreessen family is doing just that—laying the groundwork for what they hope will be a transformative impact on Northern California.