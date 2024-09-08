Massive Protest in Brazil Over X Ban: US Media Barely Covers It

In a country where protests have long been a political barometer, Brazil once again erupted into action, with tens of thousands of citizens taking to the streets in São Paulo, united in opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision to ban Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). As these massive demonstrations gained momentum, one surprising element stood out: the lack of significant coverage in U.S. media outlets. What unfolded in Brazil, a critical player in the global discussion on free speech and social media regulation seemed to slip under the radar in the United States. Not long ago, the US media favored free speech and was vehemently against censorship. Is that no longer the case? Because that is the message the US media is sending to the world.

The Ban on X: A National Flashpoint

At the heart of the protests is the August 30 ruling by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to suspend X in Brazil, a move that followed Musk’s refusal to take down conservative accounts falsely accused of spreading “hate speech and misinformation.” This decision, part of a larger legal battle between the tech mogul and Brazil’s judiciary, has divided the nation. While de Moraes framed the ban as necessary to curb digital disinformation, many Brazilians saw it as a dangerous overreach.

“Our freedom is at stake,” said Francisco Carlos, a businessman draped in Brazil’s flag during the São Paulo protests. “They used to burn books to silence people; now they ban social media.” Like many others at the demonstration, Carlos voiced his support for the impeachment of Justice de Moraes, reflecting the growing frustration with the country’s legal system.

Hundreds of thousands just took to the streets to protest against the socialist regime in Brazil and if not for X, you wouldn't know about it pic.twitter.com/nl5VtubZdy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2024

The decision to ban X comes as Brazil prepares for municipal elections in October. Many conservative politicians and Bolsonaro supporters argue that the court’s actions are an attempt to censor right-leaning opposition ahead of these crucial elections. “It’s clear that this is about controlling the narrative,” said Valter Diniz, a São Paulo store owner. “Musk is the only guy brave enough to take on that charlatan,” referring to de Moraes. Like many at the protest, Diniz sported flags emblazoned with Musk’s face, casting the billionaire as an unlikely hero in the fight for free speech.

Musk, Bolsonaro, and Brazil’s Tilt Toward Totalitarianism

The protest, held on Brazil’s Independence Day, was an opportunity for former President Jair Bolsonaro to showcase his enduring influence. Though Bolsonaro’s term ended 20 months ago, the event served as a stark reminder of his ability to rally his base. Many protesters, donning Brazil’s national colors of green and yellow, criticized de Moraes not only for the X ban but for his broader actions against Bolsonaro and his supporters.

Bolsonaro himself has been a frequent target of the Supreme Court. De Moraes has spearheaded multiple investigations into the former president, including allegations of falsifying a COVID-19 vaccination certificate and an attempt to import diamonds without declaring their value. Bolsonaro has dismissed these investigations as politically motivated. In a video posted before the protests, he framed Brazil’s Independence Day as a day of lost freedom: “A country without freedom has nothing to celebrate on this date.”

For many Bolsonaro supporters, the X ban is emblematic of a broader attack on conservative voices. A survey by AtlasIntel found that nearly 51% of Brazilians disagreed with the platform’s suspension. While supporters of current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva praised the ban as a necessary tool to combat disinformation, opponents viewed it as a crackdown on free speech.

“Brazil’s leftist government is no different than the regimes we see in China or Russia,” said retiree Elayne Nunes, who had traveled from Minas Gerais to join the protest. “They can silence us, but they won’t stop us.”

Global Implications: A Censorship Controversy Ignored?

The controversy surrounding the X ban has gained international attention, with Musk himself taking to his platform to denounce the actions of Brazil’s judiciary. Musk recently described de Moraes as “Brazil’s Darth Vader,” accusing him of dictatorial overreach. Despite this, U.S. media outlets have been notably quiet on the subject. In a world where every political development in countries like Russia or China garners front-page headlines, the Brazilian protests have largely been relegated to niche coverage.

James Melville, a political commentator, remarked on X, “The enormous number of Brazilian people protesting against censorship and standing up for free speech should be headline news everywhere.” His sentiment was echoed by many within Brazil and beyond. In the U.S., however, coverage of the protests has been sparse, and the discourse around free speech and digital platforms remains largely focused on domestic concerns.

The Growing Divide in Brazil

The demonstrations in São Paulo were not isolated. Protests against the ban on X erupted across the country, from Rio de Janeiro to Brasilia. The sheer scale of the protests underscores the deep divisions in Brazilian society. On one side are those who argue that controlling disinformation is essential to protecting democracy. On the other are those who see the government’s actions as creeping authoritarianism.

For many Brazilians, the X ban feels like the tipping point in a long-standing battle over the country’s democratic future. “We’ve already lived through one dictatorship, and we won’t let it happen again,” said Laura Piu, a São Paulo protester. Like others, Piu voiced fears that the current government is using the judiciary to silence opposition. “De Moraes thinks he can control what we say, what we think. But we won’t be silenced.”

What Lies Ahead?

As Brazil heads into its municipal elections, the X ban and the protests it has sparked will undoubtedly shape the country’s political landscape. The clash between Musk and Brazil’s judiciary is far from over. De Moraes shows no signs of backing down, insisting that social media platforms must comply with Brazilian law. Meanwhile, Musk continues to frame the fight as one for global free speech, with the platform remaining banned in Brazil as of this writing.

In the words of São Paulo protester Mayara Ribeira, “The world is watching us. What happens here will set the tone for how free speech is treated everywhere.” Whether or not the world is indeed watching remains an open question. For now, as massive protests shake Brazil, the U.S. media remains conspicuously silent.

Media Silence is Deafening (and Embarrassing)