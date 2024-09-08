Advertise with Us
Massive Protest in Brazil Over X Ban: US Media Barely Covers It

Brazilians made it clear that they refuse to be silenced. This movement is growing stronger by the day. Just like Americans, the Brazilian people are no longer willing to tolerate the slow erosion of ...
Written by Rich Ord
Sunday, September 8, 2024

    • In a country where protests have long been a political barometer, Brazil once again erupted into action, with tens of thousands of citizens taking to the streets in São Paulo, united in opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision to ban Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). As these massive demonstrations gained momentum, one surprising element stood out: the lack of significant coverage in U.S. media outlets. What unfolded in Brazil, a critical player in the global discussion on free speech and social media regulation seemed to slip under the radar in the United States. Not long ago, the US media favored free speech and was vehemently against censorship. Is that no longer the case? Because that is the message the US media is sending to the world.

    The Ban on X: A National Flashpoint

    At the heart of the protests is the August 30 ruling by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to suspend X in Brazil, a move that followed Musk’s refusal to take down conservative accounts falsely accused of spreading “hate speech and misinformation.” This decision, part of a larger legal battle between the tech mogul and Brazil’s judiciary, has divided the nation. While de Moraes framed the ban as necessary to curb digital disinformation, many Brazilians saw it as a dangerous overreach.

    “Our freedom is at stake,” said Francisco Carlos, a businessman draped in Brazil’s flag during the São Paulo protests. “They used to burn books to silence people; now they ban social media.” Like many others at the demonstration, Carlos voiced his support for the impeachment of Justice de Moraes, reflecting the growing frustration with the country’s legal system.

    The decision to ban X comes as Brazil prepares for municipal elections in October. Many conservative politicians and Bolsonaro supporters argue that the court’s actions are an attempt to censor right-leaning opposition ahead of these crucial elections. “It’s clear that this is about controlling the narrative,” said Valter Diniz, a São Paulo store owner. “Musk is the only guy brave enough to take on that charlatan,” referring to de Moraes. Like many at the protest, Diniz sported flags emblazoned with Musk’s face, casting the billionaire as an unlikely hero in the fight for free speech.

    Musk, Bolsonaro, and Brazil’s Tilt Toward Totalitarianism

    The protest, held on Brazil’s Independence Day, was an opportunity for former President Jair Bolsonaro to showcase his enduring influence. Though Bolsonaro’s term ended 20 months ago, the event served as a stark reminder of his ability to rally his base. Many protesters, donning Brazil’s national colors of green and yellow, criticized de Moraes not only for the X ban but for his broader actions against Bolsonaro and his supporters.

    Bolsonaro himself has been a frequent target of the Supreme Court. De Moraes has spearheaded multiple investigations into the former president, including allegations of falsifying a COVID-19 vaccination certificate and an attempt to import diamonds without declaring their value. Bolsonaro has dismissed these investigations as politically motivated. In a video posted before the protests, he framed Brazil’s Independence Day as a day of lost freedom: “A country without freedom has nothing to celebrate on this date.”

    For many Bolsonaro supporters, the X ban is emblematic of a broader attack on conservative voices. A survey by AtlasIntel found that nearly 51% of Brazilians disagreed with the platform’s suspension. While supporters of current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva praised the ban as a necessary tool to combat disinformation, opponents viewed it as a crackdown on free speech.

    “Brazil’s leftist government is no different than the regimes we see in China or Russia,” said retiree Elayne Nunes, who had traveled from Minas Gerais to join the protest. “They can silence us, but they won’t stop us.”

    Global Implications: A Censorship Controversy Ignored?

    The controversy surrounding the X ban has gained international attention, with Musk himself taking to his platform to denounce the actions of Brazil’s judiciary. Musk recently described de Moraes as “Brazil’s Darth Vader,” accusing him of dictatorial overreach. Despite this, U.S. media outlets have been notably quiet on the subject. In a world where every political development in countries like Russia or China garners front-page headlines, the Brazilian protests have largely been relegated to niche coverage.

    James Melville, a political commentator, remarked on X, “The enormous number of Brazilian people protesting against censorship and standing up for free speech should be headline news everywhere.” His sentiment was echoed by many within Brazil and beyond. In the U.S., however, coverage of the protests has been sparse, and the discourse around free speech and digital platforms remains largely focused on domestic concerns.

    The Growing Divide in Brazil

    The demonstrations in São Paulo were not isolated. Protests against the ban on X erupted across the country, from Rio de Janeiro to Brasilia. The sheer scale of the protests underscores the deep divisions in Brazilian society. On one side are those who argue that controlling disinformation is essential to protecting democracy. On the other are those who see the government’s actions as creeping authoritarianism.

    For many Brazilians, the X ban feels like the tipping point in a long-standing battle over the country’s democratic future. “We’ve already lived through one dictatorship, and we won’t let it happen again,” said Laura Piu, a São Paulo protester. Like others, Piu voiced fears that the current government is using the judiciary to silence opposition. “De Moraes thinks he can control what we say, what we think. But we won’t be silenced.”

    What Lies Ahead?

    As Brazil heads into its municipal elections, the X ban and the protests it has sparked will undoubtedly shape the country’s political landscape. The clash between Musk and Brazil’s judiciary is far from over. De Moraes shows no signs of backing down, insisting that social media platforms must comply with Brazilian law. Meanwhile, Musk continues to frame the fight as one for global free speech, with the platform remaining banned in Brazil as of this writing.

    In the words of São Paulo protester Mayara Ribeira, “The world is watching us. What happens here will set the tone for how free speech is treated everywhere.” Whether or not the world is indeed watching remains an open question. For now, as massive protests shake Brazil, the U.S. media remains conspicuously silent.

    Media Silence is Deafening (and Embarrassing)

    The massive protests in Brazil over the ban of X signal a crucial moment in the global debate on free speech and government censorship. However, the most surprising aspect of this story is not just the scale of the protests but the conspicuous lack of coverage in U.S. media. In a time when social media and freedom of expression are critical topics worldwide, the question becomes: why are major American outlets barely reporting on one of the largest protests against censorship in recent history? Could it be as simple as Elon Musk supports Trump, Biden appears to support X censorship, and we (the media) support Biden, so we are obligated to twist ourselves into a propaganda machine instead of simply covering the news?

    While Brazilian streets filled with tens of thousands of protesters, waving flags and chanting for freedom, U.S. media coverage of the event was almost non-existent. “I’m happy that Elon Musk has brought international attention to what is happening in Brazil,” said Elayne Nunes, who traveled from Minas Gerais to participate in the protests. But in the U.S., where Musk is a prominent figure, especially after acquiring X, the media remained largely quiet.

    The ban on X, justified by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes as necessary to combat “disinformation,” has sparked outrage across Brazil. Yet, as many in Brazil saw it as a pivotal moment in the fight for free speech, U.S. outlets appeared to downplay or ignore the significance of the movement. “It’s hard to believe this isn’t being covered more in the U.S.,” said protester Francisco Carlos. “This is about the future of free speech, and what’s happening here is a warning to the world.”

    Political commentators and social media influencers have pointed out the vast disconnect between the scale of the protests and the attention they are receiving globally. Charlie Kirk, a conservative American commentator, tweeted, “If you’re tempted to lose faith in humanity, watch this: A sea of Brazilians gather in support of free speech after the banning of X in that country. The human spirit longs for freedom.” The scene in São Paulo, where protesters demanded the impeachment of de Moraes and decried the ban as censorship, reflected a powerful outcry. Yet Kirk’s remarks contrast sharply to the minimal attention the protests have garnered in major U.S. newspapers and news channels.

    Others echoed Kirk’s frustration, including Dr. Simon Goddek, who wrote on X, “The energy was undeniable—Brazilians made it clear that they refuse to be silenced. This movement is growing stronger by the day. Just like Americans, the Brazilian people are no longer willing to tolerate the slow erosion of their freedoms.” Yet despite the fact that such sentiment parallels free speech debates in the United States, the American press has been slow to pick up the story.

    Even Elon Musk himself highlighted the stark media disparity. Reposting a message from Mario Nawfal, Musk commented on the Washington Post’s editorial supporting his stance against de Moraes: “The threat from one government official limiting the speech of 220 million people is greater” than any threat posed by misinformation. If even one of the largest newspapers in the U.S. recognized the gravity of the situation, why haven’t others?

    As protests grew, Brazilian social media was flooded with images and videos of the demonstrations. “Massive protests break out in Brazil in support of free speech after the government banned X,” wrote @Jesusf_Malaka on X. Yet U.S. coverage of the event was relatively scarce, with some mainstream outlets failing to provide any substantial reporting. The online outrage over the lack of coverage only emphasized how critical these protests are to both Brazilian democracy and the larger global conversation about censorship.

    Musk’s X remains a key platform for spreading information, even as it faces restrictions in Brazil. Despite fines for circumventing the ban through VPNs, the platform continues to be the top news app in the country, a clear signal that Brazilians are determined to remain connected. “BREAKING: X remains the #1 news app in Brazil, even after 7 days of suspension. Despite Supreme Court fines over VPN use, Brazilians continue to use the platform,” tweeted @cb_doge.

    Despite the wave of protests and the international attention on this issue, U.S. media continues to remain largely silent. Glenn Greenwald, a journalist and frequent critic of censorship, pointedly noted the protests against “the general authoritarianism of Minister Alexandre de Moraes” and called the X ban “still-shocking.” But Greenwald’s remarks, like those of many other commentators, have failed to prompt significant mainstream U.S. media coverage. “It’s truly authoritarian,” one online commenter remarked, pointing out that the ongoing censorship in Brazil, coupled with the media’s muted response, mirrors actions seen in more oppressive regimes. If this was a massive protest against X or Musk, you can bet it would have been covered.

    The absence of U.S. media attention on this critical issue begs the question: why? As the fight over digital censorship intensifies, not just in Brazil but globally, the media’s decision to downplay or ignore these protests suggests a troubling trend. In the words of protester Mayara Ribeira, “The world is watching us. What happens here will set the tone for how free speech is treated everywhere.”

    For now, it seems the world may be watching, but the U.S. media isn’t reporting it.

