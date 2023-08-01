Massachusetts Lawmakers Want Streaming TV Tax to Fund Local TV

Massachusetts lawmakers are taking aim at streaming TV platforms, proposing a tax that would help fund local TV.

Local TV stations and programming are increasingly falling victim to streaming TV platforms as more consumers “cut the cord.” Massachusetts lawmakers want to charge streaming platforms a tax that will be used to help shore up local programming, according to The Boston Globe.

“If we don’t have some kind of help in updating the funding for community media, we’re not going to be around,” David Gauthier, president of MassAccess, told the outlet.

The bipartisan bill was filed by Representative Joan Meschino and Representative Mathew J. Muratore. The lawmakers emphasized the value of local programming, especially at times when information is critical to public health and safety.

“There’s literally no other way to consume that sort of hyperlocal programming,” Meschino said.

Needless to say, if the bill passes it will lead to higher streaming TV costs for Massachusetts customers.