Mars Inc.’s Data-Driven Retail Media Strategy Drives Sales Growth

In the ever-evolving world of retail media, where digital advertising intersects with consumer shopping habits, Mars Inc. has emerged as a savvy player, meticulously calibrating its spending to maximize returns. Ron Amram, senior director of global media at Mars, recently shared insights into the company’s approach during a panel at Digiday’s Retail Media Strategies event, emphasizing a data-driven playbook that prioritizes partnerships with networks offering robust first-party data and measurable incrementality. This strategy comes at a time when retail media ad spend is projected to surge, with eMarketer forecasting a 17.5% growth in 2025, down slightly from previous years but still indicative of a maturing market.

Mars, known for brands like M&M’s and Snickers, allocates its retail media dollars based on a rigorous evaluation of network capabilities, focusing on those that can demonstrate clear sales lift beyond baseline performance. Amram highlighted the importance of avoiding “cannibalization” of existing sales, instead seeking incremental growth through targeted ads that influence shopper behavior at the point of purchase. This methodical selection process involves scoring potential partners on factors like audience reach, data transparency, and integration with offline retail environments.

Evaluating Network Maturity

Drawing from reports by Mars United Commerce, which publishes quarterly Retail Media Report Cards, the company assesses platforms across dozens of capabilities. For instance, the 1Q 2025 edition evaluated 84 capabilities at 20 leading networks, revealing strengths in areas like sponsored search and display ads, while pointing out gaps in advanced analytics. Mars leverages these insights to decide where to invest, favoring networks like Walmart Connect and Amazon Ads that provide granular data on consumer journeys.

Amram noted that Mars is increasingly blending online and in-store media, recognizing that a significant portion of purchases still occurs offline. This hybrid approach is echoed in recent industry analyses, such as a Modern Retail article detailing how Mars weighs digital impressions against physical shelf placements to optimize budgets.

Prioritizing Data and Incrementality

A core pillar of Mars’ strategy is the emphasis on first-party data, which allows for personalized campaigns that drive higher ROI. According to Amram, the company conducts rigorous incrementality tests to ensure ad spend translates to additional sales, not just reallocating existing ones. This is particularly crucial as retail media faces scrutiny over measurement accuracy, with Mars United’s own analytics leaders advocating for advanced methodologies like holdout tests and geo-targeted experiments.

Recent news underscores this focus: In a July 2025 roundup from Mars United, new initiatives like enhanced attribution tools from platforms such as Target’s Roundel were highlighted as game-changers. Posts on X from industry observers, including programmatic advertising experts, reflect growing sentiment that brands like Mars are shifting budgets toward networks with proven data ecosystems, with one post noting Mars’ strategy as a model for balancing online and offline opportunities.

Navigating Market Shifts

As retail media nears maturity, Mars is adapting to slower growth projections. A Digiday report from just days ago quotes Amram on the need for visibility into ad performance, warning against over-reliance on walled gardens that obscure data. The company is also exploring global expansions, informed by Mars United’s Global Yearbook 2024, which compiles regional trends to guide international spending.

This global perspective is vital, as European markets show varying maturity levels, per the Spring 2025 Europe Report Card evaluating 19 platforms. Mars’ investments here prioritize scalable solutions that align with local regulations and consumer behaviors.

Future-Proofing Investments

Looking ahead to the rest of 2025, Mars plans to increase spending on emerging formats like shoppable video and connected TV integrations within retail ecosystems, as outlined in Kevel’s trends analysis. Amram stressed the importance of agility, with Mars continuously monitoring metrics to pivot away from underperforming networks.

Industry forecasts from Adtelligent predict retail media ad spend reaching new heights globally, with U.S. figures alone climbing to $60 billion. Yet, as a Modern Retail piece from four days ago points out, “the easy dollars are gone,” pushing brands like Mars to demand more accountability. This has led to strategic partnerships, such as those with Home Depot’s network, added in earlier report cards for its robust home improvement audience targeting.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Despite these advancements, challenges persist, including data privacy concerns and the need for standardized measurement. Mars United’s August 2025 roundup discusses ongoing debates over cross-network attribution, which Mars addresses by investing in proprietary tools.

Ultimately, Mars’ strategy exemplifies a sophisticated blend of caution and innovation, setting a benchmark for CPG giants. By focusing on incrementality and data depth, the company not only safeguards its ad dollars but also positions itself to capitalize on retail media’s continued evolution, ensuring sustained growth in a competitive arena.