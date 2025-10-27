Mars Inc. Axes Senior Global Media Director Role After $1.7B Review

In a move that underscores the evolving dynamics of corporate advertising strategies, Mars Inc., the global confectionery and pet care giant, is poised to eliminate its senior global media director position by year’s end. This decision follows a comprehensive six-month review of its $1.7 billion media account, which culminated in the selection of Publicis Groupe as its new agency partner. Ron Amram, who has held the role since joining Mars in 2019, will depart as part of this restructuring, according to details reported in a recent Business Insider article.

The elimination of Amram’s position reflects broader shifts in how consumer goods companies manage their media investments amid digital fragmentation and cost pressures. Mars, known for brands like M&M’s and Pedigree, has been navigating an increasingly complex ecosystem where retail media networks and data-driven targeting play pivotal roles. Amram’s tenure saw the company emphasize holistic brand experiences over mere sales drives, as he outlined in discussions with industry outlets.

Shifting Priorities in Media Management

Insiders familiar with the matter suggest that the role’s dissolution is tied to Mars’ push for efficiency after the media review. Publicis, which edged out competitors, will now handle a significant portion of Mars’ global media planning and buying. This consolidation could streamline operations, reducing the need for an in-house executive solely dedicated to media oversight. Amram, previously a vice president of media at Heineken USA, brought a wealth of experience in adapting to technological disruptions, as highlighted in a 2022 MediaVillage profile where he discussed road maps for agency professionals amid data revolutions.

His strategies often focused on attention metrics to evaluate media efficacy, a point he elaborated on in a 2023 Beet.TV interview. There, Amram noted how fragmented consumer attention across devices demands more sophisticated measurement tools, which Mars has integrated into its campaigns for products like Snickers and Whiskas.

Implications for Retail Media Strategies

The timing of this change aligns with Mars’ deeper investments in retail media, a sector Amram championed. In a September 2025 piece from Modern Retail, he detailed the company’s playbook for selecting retail media partners, prioritizing those that enhance brand narratives beyond transactional boosts. This approach has helped Mars allocate dollars effectively across platforms like Amazon and Walmart’s networks, driving both immediate sales and long-term loyalty.

However, with Amram’s exit, questions arise about how Mars will sustain this momentum. The company has not announced a direct replacement, suggesting a potential redistribution of responsibilities among existing teams or greater reliance on agency partners like Publicis. This mirrors trends among peers in the consumer packaged goods space, where centralized media roles are giving way to agile, cross-functional structures.

Broader Industry Ramifications

Amram’s departure also highlights the human element in corporate reorganizations. His contributions extended to judging industry awards, such as chairing the 2017 Warc Media Awards jury, where he recognized innovative partnerships, per a report from Exchange4media. Such involvement cemented his reputation as a forward-thinking leader in media investment.

Looking ahead, Mars’ move could signal a leaner era for media executives in large corporations, emphasizing outcomes over traditional hierarchies. As the company adapts to AI’s growing role in media planning— a topic Amram addressed in a 2021 Beet.TV piece—the elimination of this role may pave the way for more integrated, technology-centric approaches. Industry observers will watch closely to see if this restructuring enhances Mars’ competitive edge in a crowded market, or if it introduces new challenges in coordinating global campaigns.