Mark Zuckerberg Says Its AI Will Be Leading Model In 2025

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is touting the company’s AI, saying he believes it will become “the leading assistant” and “the leading state of the art model” in 2025.

While OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Microsoft receive the lion’s share of press regarding AI, Meta has been investing in its own AI development, while taking a much different approach than its competitors. While other companies are looking to commercialize their AI models, Meta has made its Llama family of AI models available under a source-available license. The decision has made Llama a popular alternative to its expensive rivals.

In a post on Threads, Zuckerberg outlines his prediction about Llama’s future in 2025, as well as what Meta is doing to further its AI ambitions.

This will be a defining year for AI. In 2025, I expect Meta AI will be the leading assistant serving more than 1 billion people, Llama 4 will become the leading state of the art model, and we’ll build an AI engineer that will start contributing increasing amounts of code to our R&D efforts. To power this, Meta is building a 2GW+ datacenter that is so large it would cover a significant part of Manhattan. We’ll bring online ~1GW of compute in ’25 and we’ll end the year with more than 1.3 million GPUs. We’re planning to invest $60-65B in capex this year while also growing our AI teams significantly, and we have the capital to continue investing in the years ahead. This is a massive effort, and over the coming years it will drive our core products and business, unlock historic innovation, and extend American technology leadership. Let’s go build!

Meta is clearly determined not to win the AI wars, spending billions to do so.