Marc Benioff Wants to Re-Recruit Departed Executives

Marc Benioff has made clear he wants to re-recruit top executives that have departed Salesforce in recent weeks.

Salesforce has had a rough few weeks, with co-CEO Bret Taylor and Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield leaving, among others. The departures have sparked speculation about what is happening behind the scenes.

According to Business Insider, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff attempted to put the issue to rest during a company all-hands call, making it clear he has no hard feelings about the execs’ departure and would like them back.

“Some people come in, some people leave, it’s sad when they go, and it’s great when they come in — it’s a bigger story of life itself,” Benioff said. “I will support them when they are leaving and I will recruit them back.”

Insider reports Benioff was surprised and disappointed with Taylor’s exit, in particular. Taylor was long-seen as Benioff’s heir-apparent.

“Everyone deserves to be able to manifest and achieve their own self-actualization to live the life they want and do what makes you happiest, to do what makes you healthiest, to do what is necessary for you to have loving relationships with your family, your friends, to be successful with your work and have impact on the world,” Benioff added to employees. “If you can do that at Salesforce, we’re going to do everything we can to make that for you, and if you have to leave, we will support you, but we will recruit you back.”