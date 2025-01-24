Marc Benioff Says Future CEOs Will Have Mixed Human/AI Workforces

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is making a bold prediction, saying the current generation of CEOs may well be the last to “manage a workforce of only humans beings.”

Benioff was speaking to Axios’ Ina Fried Wednesday, sharing his thoughts on the future of AI agents, especially as they pertain to the workforce.

“We are really moving into a world now of managing humans and agents together,” he said.

Benioff has been positioning Salesforce as the safe and innovative AI provider, touting its Agentforce platform as being far ahead of the chatbots provided by OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and others.

“But we’re seeing that breakthrough occur because, with our new Agentforce platform, we’re going to make a quantum leap for in AI, and that’s why it wants you all at Dreamforce because I want you to have your hands on this technology to really understand this,” Benioff said when introducing Agentforce. “This is not copilots. So, many customers are so disappointed in what they bought from Microsoft Copilots because they’re not getting the accuracy and the response that they want. Microsoft has disappointed so many customers with AI.”

Benioff continued to emphasize the transformative effect Agentforce will have in a later interview.

This is what AI was meant to be. Just yesterday, I was reading feedback from a customer who had just turned it on and they were like, “This must be witchcraft. This is crazy what’s happening with my customers now.” And I am really excited about this. I think this is going to change companies forever. I think it’s going to change software forever. And I think it’ll change Salesforce forever.

In his interview with Axios, Benioff said Agenforce is already changing how he works.

“Because I’m using Agentforce, I just have that much more productivity,” he said.

Benioff said Agentforce has already changed how employees work, allowing the company to “redeploy” personnel become some employees “don’t have as much to do because Agentforce is so productive for them.”